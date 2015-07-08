Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WADE, LATOYA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/10/1984
Height 5.3
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-10 02:15:00
Court Case 5902021214205
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name NAGAN, AMOE JAMIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/1/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-10 10:52:00
Court Case 5902021213837
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name LEAKS, DEVANTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/20/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-10 14:03:00
Court Case 5902021212694
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, EDWARDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/29/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-10 03:49:00
Court Case 5902021214194
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name PUGH, JABARI
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/2001
Height 5.4
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-10 11:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, JAMES L
Arrest Type
DOB 3/15/1968
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-10 15:47:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount