Union County arrests for 05-10-2021.
|Name
|Smith, Steven Anthony
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail Report New Address-Sex Off, M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail Report New Address-sex Off, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2021 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Parker, Christian Seth
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Parker, Christian Seth (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2021 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Deese, Monica Latrice
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Deese, Monica Latrice (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2021 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Edward, Jerry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2021
|Court Case
|202103161
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Sched Ii (M),
|Description
|Edward, Jerry Wayne (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Sched Ii (M), at 1500-BLK Outen St, Pageland, SC, on 5/10/2021 20:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Rivera, Andrew James
|Arrest Date
|05/10/2021
|Court Case
|202103162
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Rivera, Andrew James (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 400-BLK Pedro St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2021 21:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
|Arrest Date
|05-10-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], between 01:27, 5/10/2021 and 01:39, 5/10/2021. Reported: 01:39, 5/10/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M