Description

Rivera, Andrew James (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 400-BLK Pedro St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2021 21:08.