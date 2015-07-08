Below are the Union County arrests for 05-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Steven Anthony
Arrest Date 05/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail Report New Address-Sex Off, M (M),
Description Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail Report New Address-sex Off, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2021 15:28.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Parker, Christian Seth
Arrest Date 05/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Parker, Christian Seth (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2021 15:40.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Deese, Monica Latrice
Arrest Date 05/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Deese, Monica Latrice (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2021 17:20.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Edward, Jerry Wayne
Arrest Date 05/10/2021
Court Case 202103161
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Sched Ii (M),
Description Edward, Jerry Wayne (W /M/69) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Sched Ii (M), at 1500-BLK Outen St, Pageland, SC, on 5/10/2021 20:31.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name Rivera, Andrew James
Arrest Date 05/10/2021
Court Case 202103162
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Rivera, Andrew James (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 400-BLK Pedro St/concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 5/10/2021 21:08.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee
Arrest Date 05-10-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (C), at [Address], between 01:27, 5/10/2021 and 01:39, 5/10/2021. Reported: 01:39, 5/10/2021.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M