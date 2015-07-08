Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DENNIS DECOLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/5/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-11 02:57:00
|Court Case
|3502021054396
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LOPEZ, EDWARDO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/4/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-11 09:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021213198
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|BURGESS, KYLIK FREDRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1999
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-11 16:00:00
|Court Case
|3502021054049
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|WORTHY, PRISCILLA BURNETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/14/1979
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-11 01:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021214322
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|OLIVER, ALEXIS DIANE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/26/1989
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-11 10:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021213627
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|IVORY, DEVONTE LAVELLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/10/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-11 17:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021214271
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount