Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-11-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name WILLIAMS, DENNIS DECOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/1994
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-11 02:57:00
Court Case 3502021054396
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name LOPEZ, EDWARDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/4/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-11 09:07:00
Court Case 5902021213198
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BURGESS, KYLIK FREDRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-11 16:00:00
Court Case 3502021054049
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name WORTHY, PRISCILLA BURNETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/14/1979
Height 5.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-11 01:09:00
Court Case 5902021214322
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name OLIVER, ALEXIS DIANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1989
Height 5.2
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-11 10:35:00
Court Case 5902021213627
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name IVORY, DEVONTE LAVELLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/10/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-11 17:48:00
Court Case 5902021214271
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount