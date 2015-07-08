Below are the Union County arrests for 05-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ross, Aaron Elijah
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2021
|Court Case
|202103162
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) And 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Ross, Aaron Elijah (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F) and 2) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 3100-BLK Helen Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 5/11/2021 17:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Mcdonald, Aaron Lorenzo
|Arrest Date
|05/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Aaron Lorenzo (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/11/2021 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], on 06:55, 5/11/2021. Reported: 06:55, 5/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 08:13, 5/11/2021 and 08:14, 5/11/2021. Reported: 08:14, 5/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/16) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], on 17:00, 5/10/2021. Reported: 09:43, 5/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|State Employee Credit Union VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|05-11-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|State Employee Credit Union VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 1300-BLK Wesley Chapel Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12:00, 5/6/2021. Reported: 10:31, 5/11/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J