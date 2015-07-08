Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BARBER, KHADIJAH DACHE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-12 00:01:00
|Court Case
|5902021214443
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|HASTY, CALICIA DESHAY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/7/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-12 10:18:00
|Court Case
|5902020238472
|Charge Description
|BLACKMAILING
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|LOWERY, DEMARIO RONSHE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/7/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-12 13:49:00
|Court Case
|5902021204947
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CHERRY, CORINNE JESSTINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/17/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-12 00:01:00
|Court Case
|5902021214441
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, TYRIQUE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/6/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-12 10:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021214323
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORRISON, SHAMEL ARTIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/21/1977
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-12 16:43:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount