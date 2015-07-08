Below are the Union County arrests for 05-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Privette, Cynthia Ann
|Arrest Date
|05/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Fail To Report Accident), M (M),
|Description
|Privette, Cynthia Ann (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (fail To Report Accident), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/12/2021 09:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/14) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], between 21:30, 5/11/2021 and 01:50, 5/12/2021. Reported: 02:12, 5/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/11) VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 14:00, 5/11/2021 and 07:15, 5/12/2021. Reported: 07:15, 5/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Leach, M R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 08:20, 5/12/2021 and 08:25, 5/12/2021. Reported: 08:30, 5/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Humphrey, A W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 09:17, 5/12/2021 and 09:18, 5/12/2021. Reported: 09:18, 5/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A
|Name
|Perry, Fred Stanley
|Arrest Date
|05-12-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perry, Fred Stanley (W /M/76) VICTIM of Identity Theft (A), at 900-BLK S Twelve Mile Creek Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 10:22, 5/12/2021 and 10:23, 5/12/2021. Reported: 10:23, 5/12/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D