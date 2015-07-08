Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HERNANDEZ, RODOLFO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/4/1994
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-13 08:16:00
Court Case 5902021214563
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SANTIAGO, JIMMARIO GILBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/23/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-13 15:30:00
Court Case 5902021212810
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SPRINGS, TYSHAUN DOMINIC
Arrest Type
DOB 1/26/2003
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-13 10:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WOOD, ALYSON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/2/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-13 15:59:00
Court Case 5902021214581
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name POLEN, PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-13 10:18:00
Court Case 5902021214566
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BOYD, TEMEKA CHARLETTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/13/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-13 16:12:00
Court Case 5902021214458
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount