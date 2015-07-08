Below are the Union County arrests for 05-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mullis, Caleb Richard
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2021
|Court Case
|202103062
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (F), 4) Pwimsd Herion (F), 5) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance Iv (F), 6) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), And 7) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Mullis, Caleb Richard (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (F), 2) Pwimsd Heroin (F), 3) Pwimsd Sch Iv Cs (F), 4) Pwimsd Herion (F), 5) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance Iv (F), 6) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), and 7) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 3600-BLK Old Camden Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2021 13:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Mullis, Caleb Richard
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Mullis, Caleb Richard (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2021 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Defraud Drug/ Alc Test 1St (M), 2) Probation Violation (Malicious Conduct By Prison/Break And E (F), And 3) Probation Violation (Felony Possession Sch I Cs) (F),
|Description
|Bird, Jeffrey Michael (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Defraud Drug/ Alc Test 1st (M), 2) Probation Violation (malicious Conduct By Prison/break And E (F), and 3) Probation Violation (felony Possession Sch I Cs) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2021 15:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Munoz, Frances Anne
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2021
|Court Case
|202103243
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol (M), M (M),
|Description
|Munoz, Frances Anne (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol (m), M (M), at 1100-BLK Clarksville Campground Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2021 16:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Huntley, Montavis Daiquan
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2021
|Court Case
|202102931
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Montavis Daiquan (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1000-BLK Circle Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2021 18:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Nieves, P
|Name
|Sullivan, Shawn Patrick
|Arrest Date
|05/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Sullivan, Shawn Patrick (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/13/2021 18:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S