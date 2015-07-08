Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LAFFERTY, MEGAN DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/13/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-14 02:36:00
|Court Case
|7902020701824
|Charge Description
|CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WITHERSPOON, TRACY LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/2/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-14 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021214682
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEE, ERIC CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|2/7/1988
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-14 00:30:00
|Court Case
|3502020713610
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|COUSAR, CHASE V
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/18/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-14 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021210047
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MAY, ASHLYNN MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/27/1999
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-14 02:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021214645
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|DEAS, GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/19/1989
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|203
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-14 14:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount