Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LAFFERTY, MEGAN DANIELLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/13/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-14 02:36:00
Court Case 7902020701824
Charge Description CANCL/REVOK/SUSP CERTIF/TAG
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WITHERSPOON, TRACY LAMONT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/2/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-14 11:30:00
Court Case 5902021214682
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount

Name LEE, ERIC CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/7/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-14 00:30:00
Court Case 3502020713610
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name COUSAR, CHASE V
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/18/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-14 12:50:00
Court Case 5902021210047
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MAY, ASHLYNN MARIE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/27/1999
Height 5.3
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-14 02:18:00
Court Case 5902021214645
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name DEAS, GREGORY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/19/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 203
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-14 14:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount