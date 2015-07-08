Below are the Union County arrests for 05-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stalvey, Christopher Shawn
Arrest Date 05/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Child Support) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
Description Stalvey, Christopher Shawn (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(child Support) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2021 17:00.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Hogan, Daniel Matthew
Arrest Date 05/14/2021
Court Case 202103285
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Hogan, Daniel Matthew (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3000-BLK Michelle Dr, Weddington, NC, on 5/14/2021 18:30.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Goldsborough, Joseph Britton
Arrest Date 05/14/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Expired Reg Card) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr Not Impaired, Speeding) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwi) (M),
Description Goldsborough, Joseph Britton (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(expired Reg Card) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr Not Impaired, Speeding) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwi) (M), at 1000-BLK Great Falls Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/14/2021 22:26.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gaddy, Detrick Rayshawn
Arrest Date 05/14/2021
Court Case 202103259
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Gaddy, Detrick Rayshawn (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 100-BLK Peace St, Fayetteville, NC, on 5/14/2021 00:46.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
Arrest Date 05-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 03:10, 5/14/2021 and 03:13, 5/14/2021. Reported: 03:13, 5/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name New Dimensions Outdoor Services VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 05-14-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description New Dimensions Outdoor Services VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1400-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 17:00, 5/13/2021 and 06:39, 5/14/2021. Reported: 06:39, 5/14/2021.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J