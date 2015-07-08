Below are the Union County arrests for 05-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stalvey, Christopher Shawn
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Child Support) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Stalvey, Christopher Shawn (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(child Support) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/14/2021 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hogan, Daniel Matthew
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2021
|Court Case
|202103285
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Hogan, Daniel Matthew (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3000-BLK Michelle Dr, Weddington, NC, on 5/14/2021 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Expired Reg Card) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr Not Impaired, Speeding) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(expired Reg Card) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr Not Impaired, Speeding) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwi) (M), at 1000-BLK Great Falls Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/14/2021 22:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gaddy, Detrick Rayshawn
|Arrest Date
|05/14/2021
|Court Case
|202103259
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Gaddy, Detrick Rayshawn (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 100-BLK Peace St, Fayetteville, NC, on 5/14/2021 00:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|05-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 03:10, 5/14/2021 and 03:13, 5/14/2021. Reported: 03:13, 5/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|New Dimensions Outdoor Services VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|05-14-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|New Dimensions Outdoor Services VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1400-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 17:00, 5/13/2021 and 06:39, 5/14/2021. Reported: 06:39, 5/14/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J