Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-15-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name SANCHEZ-REYES, HILDER SAMUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/13/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-15 00:21:00
Court Case 5902021214780
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GADDIS, RICHARD ALAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/19/1966
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-15 12:15:00
Court Case 5902021214284
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SWEENEY, MEGAN ANN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/15/1974
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-15 00:35:00
Court Case 5902021214781
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MASON, ERIC TYRONE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-15 11:33:00
Court Case 5902021214815
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ARNOLD, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/31/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-15 01:58:00
Court Case 5902021214688
Charge Description UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name RODRIGUEZ-URBINA, NOELY LISETH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/3/1993
Height 4.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-15 01:36:00
Court Case 5902021214786
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00