Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SANCHEZ-REYES, HILDER SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/13/2002
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-15 00:21:00
|Court Case
|5902021214780
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GADDIS, RICHARD ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/19/1966
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-15 12:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021214284
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SWEENEY, MEGAN ANN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/15/1974
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-15 00:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021214781
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MASON, ERIC TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/1976
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-15 11:33:00
|Court Case
|5902021214815
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ARNOLD, CHRISTOPHER LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-15 01:58:00
|Court Case
|5902021214688
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ-URBINA, NOELY LISETH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/3/1993
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-15 01:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021214786
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00