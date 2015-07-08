Description

Banik, Ryan John (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss F-wn/lq/mxbv By 19/20 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), 4) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), and 5) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2021 13:25.