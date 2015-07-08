Below are the Union County arrests for 05-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Banik, Ryan John
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Poss F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv By 19/20 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), 4) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (M), And 5) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Banik, Ryan John (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss F-wn/lq/mxbv By 19/20 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), 4) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), and 5) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2021 13:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gadzia, Brandon Caudill
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2021
|Court Case
|202103295
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Gadzia, Brandon Caudill (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2021 13:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Thierbecker, Cody Austin
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Thierbecker, Cody Austin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK Cramer Cir Apt 106, Indian Land, SC, on 5/15/2021 17:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Squires, Edward Robinson
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2021
|Court Case
|202100328
|Charge
|1) Interference With Electric/Gas/Water Meters (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Squires, Edward Robinson (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of 1) Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK Raintree Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2021 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, A M
|Name
|Pokornik, Tracy
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2021
|Court Case
|202103303
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Pokornik, Tracy (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5100-BLK Laurel Glen Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2021 20:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Wallace, Michael David
|Arrest Date
|05/15/2021
|Court Case
|202103305
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Michael David (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3100-BLK Suburban Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2021 22:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A