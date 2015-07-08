Below are the Union County arrests for 05-15-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Banik, Ryan John
Arrest Date 05/15/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Poss F-Wn/Lq/Mxbv By 19/20 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), 4) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (M), And 5) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
Description Banik, Ryan John (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss F-wn/lq/mxbv By 19/20 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 3) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), 4) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (M), and 5) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2021 13:25.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gadzia, Brandon Caudill
Arrest Date 05/15/2021
Court Case 202103295
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Gadzia, Brandon Caudill (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2021 13:51.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Thierbecker, Cody Austin
Arrest Date 05/15/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Thierbecker, Cody Austin (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK Cramer Cir Apt 106, Indian Land, SC, on 5/15/2021 17:06.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Squires, Edward Robinson
Arrest Date 05/15/2021
Court Case 202100328
Charge 1) Interference With Electric/Gas/Water Meters (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Squires, Edward Robinson (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of 1) Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK Raintree Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2021 19:45.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, A M

Name Pokornik, Tracy
Arrest Date 05/15/2021
Court Case 202103303
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Pokornik, Tracy (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5100-BLK Laurel Glen Ct, Monroe, NC, on 5/15/2021 20:41.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Wallace, Michael David
Arrest Date 05/15/2021
Court Case 202103305
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Wallace, Michael David (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3100-BLK Suburban Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/15/2021 22:23.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A