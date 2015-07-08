Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MORAIS, ALEX JAMES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/6/2003
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-16 00:40:00
Court Case 5902021214867
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name KING, QUINSA JULIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/28/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-16 14:14:00
Court Case 5902021214915
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PRUETT, JOHN DERRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-16 02:51:00
Court Case 5902021214876
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DAVIS, DURAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/27/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-16 16:33:00
Court Case 8302021000157
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SHULL, CIERRA LOGAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/19/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-16 02:27:00
Court Case 5902021214871
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name EDWARDS, KENNETH WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/13/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-16 17:08:00
Court Case 3502021054635
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount