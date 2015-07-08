Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MORAIS, ALEX JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/6/2003
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-16 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021214867
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|KING, QUINSA JULIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/28/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-16 14:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021214915
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PRUETT, JOHN DERRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/18/1982
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-16 02:51:00
|Court Case
|5902021214876
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, DURAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/27/1987
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-16 16:33:00
|Court Case
|8302021000157
|Charge Description
|FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SHULL, CIERRA LOGAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/19/1996
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-16 02:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021214871
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|EDWARDS, KENNETH WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/13/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-16 17:08:00
|Court Case
|3502021054635
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount