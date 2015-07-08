Below are the Union County arrests for 05-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Reyes, Simon Martinez
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2021
|Court Case
|202103309
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Reyes, Simon Martinez (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 2500-BLK W Lawyers Rd/mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/16/2021 00:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Thurman, Cody Bryce
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Real Property), M (M),
|Description
|Thurman, Cody Bryce (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Real Property), M (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/16/2021 02:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Duboise, Qwadarius Montra
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Duboise, Qwadarius Montra (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2021 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Alonso, Joel
|Arrest Date
|05/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Alonso, Joel (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1800-BLK Crossbridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2021 22:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S