Below are the Union County arrests for 05-16-2021.

Name Reyes, Simon Martinez
Arrest Date 05/16/2021
Court Case 202103309
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Reyes, Simon Martinez (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 2500-BLK W Lawyers Rd/mill Grove Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/16/2021 00:14.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Thurman, Cody Bryce
Arrest Date 05/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Injury To Real Property), M (M),
Description Thurman, Cody Bryce (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(injury To Real Property), M (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/16/2021 02:00.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Duboise, Qwadarius Montra
Arrest Date 05/16/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Duboise, Qwadarius Montra (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 600-BLK Cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2021 19:59.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Alonso, Joel
Arrest Date 05/16/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Alonso, Joel (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1800-BLK Crossbridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/16/2021 22:55.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S