Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-17-2021 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|GREATHOUSE, MALIK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/14/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-17 11:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRYANT, JAQUARIUS OCTAVIUS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/29/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-17 13:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021214836
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MAXWELL, JALISA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/15/1991
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|192
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-17 10:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021214694
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CARRINGTON, SYLVESTER LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/7/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-17 14:56:00
|Court Case
|5902019201780
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|15000.00
|Name
|VARNADOE, JOSHUA ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/15/1960
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-17 12:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DEASE, SAMUEL CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/19/1977
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-17 14:50:00
|Court Case
|8902020054712
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00