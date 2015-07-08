Below are the Union County arrests for 05-17-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Morrow, Qwalen Jamont
|Arrest Date
|05/17/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) True Bill Of Indictment (Breaking And Or Entering) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (Larceny After Break/Enter) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (Poss Stolen Goods/Prop) (F), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Second Degree Trespass) (M),
|Description
|Morrow, Qwalen Jamont (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) True Bill Of Indictment (breaking And Or Entering) (F), 2) True Bill Of Indictment (larceny After Break/enter) (F), 3) True Bill Of Indictment (poss Stolen Goods/prop) (F), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (second Degree Trespass) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2021 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Hobbs, Kayla Dawn
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hobbs, Kayla Dawn (W /F/27) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 3317 Waxhaw Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/17/2021 2:56:36 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Gibson, Jordan Tyler
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gibson, Jordan Tyler (W /M/26) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 6700-BLK Austin Grove Church Rd, Marshville, NC, between 06:29, 5/17/2021 and 07:04, 5/17/2021. Reported: 07:04, 5/17/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallimore, B M
|Name
|Mundie, Robin Davis
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mundie, Robin Davis (W /F/50) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 500-BLK Clover Leaf Rd, Marshville, NC, between 08:05, 5/17/2021 and 08:06, 5/17/2021. Reported: 08:06, 5/17/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallimore, B M
|Name
|Indian Trail Air & Heat VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Fuel
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Indian Trail Air & Heat VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Fuel (C), at 1100-BLK Technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:30, 5/15/2021 and 08:23, 5/17/2021. Reported: 08:23, 5/17/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Burgin Construction Llc VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|05-17-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Burgin Construction Llc VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 400-BLK Old Williams Rd, Wingate, NC, between 08:00, 5/16/2021 and 08:30, 5/17/2021. Reported: 08:30, 5/17/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallimore, B M