|Name
|Garney, Avery Renee
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2021
|Court Case
|202103358
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Garney, Avery Renee (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2900-BLK Wesley Chapel Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/18/2021 11:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Brett, L A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/13) VICTIM of Indecent Liberties With Child (C), at [Address], between 21:00, 5/16/2021 and 07:34, 5/18/2021. Reported: 07:34, 5/18/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Mclean, James Edward
|Arrest Date
|05/18/2021
|Court Case
|202103364
|Charge
|Misuse Of 911 System (M),
|Description
|Mclean, James Edward (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 500-BLK N Catawba Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2021 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Misuse Of 911 System
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Misuse Of 911 System (C), at 500-BLK N Catawba Cir, Indian Trail, NC, between 09:20, 5/18/2021 and 09:21, 5/18/2021. Reported: 09:21, 5/18/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Name
|Ruis, Sheri Helene
|Arrest Date
|05-18-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ruis, Sheri Helene (W /F/55) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 7200-BLK Stonehaven Dr, Marvin, NC, between 08:00, 4/27/2021 and 09:35, 5/18/2021. Reported: 09:35, 5/18/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E