Below are the Union County arrests for 05-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garney, Avery Renee
Arrest Date 05/18/2021
Court Case 202103358
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Garney, Avery Renee (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2900-BLK Wesley Chapel Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/18/2021 11:25.
Arresting Officer Brett, L A

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 05-18-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/13) VICTIM of Indecent Liberties With Child (C), at [Address], between 21:00, 5/16/2021 and 07:34, 5/18/2021. Reported: 07:34, 5/18/2021.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Mclean, James Edward
Arrest Date 05/18/2021
Court Case 202103364
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Mclean, James Edward (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 500-BLK N Catawba Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2021 11:29.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Society VICTIM of Misuse Of 911 System
Arrest Date 05-18-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Misuse Of 911 System (C), at 500-BLK N Catawba Cir, Indian Trail, NC, between 09:20, 5/18/2021 and 09:21, 5/18/2021. Reported: 09:21, 5/18/2021.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Mclean, James Edward
Arrest Date 05/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Misuse Of 911 System (M),
Description Mclean, James Edward (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Misuse Of 911 System (M), at 500-BLK N Catawba Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/18/2021 11:39.
Arresting Officer Nieves, P

Name Ruis, Sheri Helene
Arrest Date 05-18-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Ruis, Sheri Helene (W /F/55) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 7200-BLK Stonehaven Dr, Marvin, NC, between 08:00, 4/27/2021 and 09:35, 5/18/2021. Reported: 09:35, 5/18/2021.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E