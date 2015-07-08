Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SALAHUDIN, AMEER RASHAD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/29/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-19 04:38:00
Court Case 5902021215176
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WHITE, DONOVAN BRANDON
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 1/17/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-19 15:07:00
Court Case 2020710248
Charge Description FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name TADLOCK, MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 3/10/1996
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-19 09:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BALDWIN, ISAIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/21/2002
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-19 14:22:00
Court Case 5902021215241
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DANIELS, JAMEL M
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/19/1998
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-19 08:00:00
Court Case 5902021211257
Charge Description DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DRAYTON, DAVION
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/19/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-19 18:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount