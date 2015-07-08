Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SALAHUDIN, AMEER RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/29/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-19 04:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021215176
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WHITE, DONOVAN BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|1/17/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-19 15:07:00
|Court Case
|2020710248
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TADLOCK, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/10/1996
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-19 09:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BALDWIN, ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/21/2002
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-19 14:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021215241
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DANIELS, JAMEL M
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/19/1998
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-19 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021211257
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCCUPIED PROP
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|DRAYTON, DAVION
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|5/19/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-19 18:07:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount