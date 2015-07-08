Below are the Union County arrests for 05-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possession Of Firearm By Felon
|Arrest Date
|05-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (A), at 2200-BLK Summerlin Dairy Rd, Wingate, NC, between 05:08, 5/19/2021 and 05:09, 5/19/2021. Reported: 05:09, 5/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Norris, Samuel Tanner
|Arrest Date
|05-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Norris, Samuel Tanner (W /M/26) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2400-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 5/19/2021 and 06:37, 5/19/2021. Reported: 06:37, 5/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|05-19-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 08:04, 5/19/2021 and 08:05, 5/19/2021. Reported: 08:05, 5/19/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Reed, Dixie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2021
|Court Case
|202102163
|Charge
|1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (M-Larceny) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Carry Conceal Gun) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (m-larceny) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (carry Conceal Gun) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK Kellyfield Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2021 02:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Burrows, C A
|Name
|Greene, Charles Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Greene, Charles Dewayne (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired), M (M), at 400-BLK Kellyfield Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2021 02:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Andersen, Dawn Renee
|Arrest Date
|05/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Andersen, Dawn Renee (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2200-BLK Summerlin Dairy Rd, Winagate, NC, on 5/19/2021 06:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R