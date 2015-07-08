Description

Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (m-larceny) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (carry Conceal Gun) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 400-BLK Kellyfield Dr, Monroe, NC, on 5/19/2021 02:12.