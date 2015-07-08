Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HENLEY, TARION DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/17/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-20 01:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021214745
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, LEO RASHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/22/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-20 11:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021213635
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HENDERSON, ERIC CENTWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/10/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-20 13:46:00
|Court Case
|5902020235557
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HORNE, SALAMA WILLIAMS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1975
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|247
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-20 01:51:00
|Court Case
|2202020050398
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOSTER, ALEC DANA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/18/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-20 11:24:00
|Court Case
|7802021051114
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JORDAN, QUINTARIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/2/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-20 15:40:00
|Court Case
|5902019239337
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00