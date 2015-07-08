Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HENLEY, TARION DESHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/17/1999
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-20 01:26:00
Court Case 5902021214745
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, LEO RASHAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/22/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-20 11:18:00
Court Case 5902021213635
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount

Name HENDERSON, ERIC CENTWAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/10/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-20 13:46:00
Court Case 5902020235557
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HORNE, SALAMA WILLIAMS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/30/1975
Height 5.7
Weight 247
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-20 01:51:00
Court Case 2202020050398
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name FOSTER, ALEC DANA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-20 11:24:00
Court Case 7802021051114
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name JORDAN, QUINTARIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/2/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-20 15:40:00
Court Case 5902019239337
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00