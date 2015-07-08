Below are the Union County arrests for 05-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ciuraru, Samuel
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), And 3) Prohibited Activities And Transaction (M),
|Description
|Ciuraru, Samuel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), and 3) Prohibited Activities And Transaction (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NY, on 5/20/2021 14:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Riquelme, Javana Maricela
|Arrest Date
|05-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Riquelme, Javana Maricela (W /F/30) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 200-BLK Meadow Wind Ct, Monroe, NC, between 04:46, 5/20/2021 and 09:21, 5/20/2021. Reported: 09:21, 5/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Pierce, Jesse Wilson
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2021
|Court Case
|202103432
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Pierce, Jesse Wilson (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1600-BLK Plyler Mill Rd/lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2021 14:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Bennett, Thomas Maxco
|Arrest Date
|05-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Bennett, Thomas Maxco (B /M/71) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 200-BLK Meadow Wind Ct, Monroe, NC, between 09:21, 5/20/2021 and 09:22, 5/20/2021. Reported: 09:22, 5/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Ciuraru, Tommy
|Arrest Date
|05/20/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Purch/Disp/Etc Mv/Part Chop Sh (F), 2) Permit Place Used Chop Shop (F), 3) Prohibited Activities And Transactions (M), 4) Issuance Of Nonferrous Metals Purch Perm By Sheriff (M), And 5) Required Records And Receipts For Reg (M),
|Description
|Ciuraru, Tommy (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Purch/disp/etc Mv/part Chop Sh (F), 2) Permit Place Used Chop Shop (F), 3) Prohibited Activities And Transactions (M), 4) Issuance Of Nonferrous Metals Purch Perm By Sheriff (M), and 5) Required Records And Receipts For Reg (M), at 78-00-BLK 80th St, Flushing, NY, on 5/20/2021 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, K M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|05-20-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 21:00, 3/4/2020 and 12:51, 5/20/2021. Reported: 12:51, 5/20/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Maye, J M