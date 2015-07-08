Below are the Union County arrests for 05-20-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ciuraru, Samuel
Arrest Date 05/20/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), And 3) Prohibited Activities And Transaction (M),
Description Ciuraru, Samuel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), and 3) Prohibited Activities And Transaction (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NY, on 5/20/2021 14:26.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Riquelme, Javana Maricela
Arrest Date 05-20-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Riquelme, Javana Maricela (W /F/30) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 200-BLK Meadow Wind Ct, Monroe, NC, between 04:46, 5/20/2021 and 09:21, 5/20/2021. Reported: 09:21, 5/20/2021.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Pierce, Jesse Wilson
Arrest Date 05/20/2021
Court Case 202103432
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Pierce, Jesse Wilson (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1600-BLK Plyler Mill Rd/lancaster Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/20/2021 14:45.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Bennett, Thomas Maxco
Arrest Date 05-20-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Bennett, Thomas Maxco (B /M/71) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 200-BLK Meadow Wind Ct, Monroe, NC, between 09:21, 5/20/2021 and 09:22, 5/20/2021. Reported: 09:22, 5/20/2021.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Ciuraru, Tommy
Arrest Date 05/20/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Purch/Disp/Etc Mv/Part Chop Sh (F), 2) Permit Place Used Chop Shop (F), 3) Prohibited Activities And Transactions (M), 4) Issuance Of Nonferrous Metals Purch Perm By Sheriff (M), And 5) Required Records And Receipts For Reg (M),
Description Ciuraru, Tommy (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Purch/disp/etc Mv/part Chop Sh (F), 2) Permit Place Used Chop Shop (F), 3) Prohibited Activities And Transactions (M), 4) Issuance Of Nonferrous Metals Purch Perm By Sheriff (M), and 5) Required Records And Receipts For Reg (M), at 78-00-BLK 80th St, Flushing, NY, on 5/20/2021 16:44.
Arresting Officer Helms, K M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 05-20-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 21:00, 3/4/2020 and 12:51, 5/20/2021. Reported: 12:51, 5/20/2021.
Arresting Officer Maye, J M