Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JOHNSON, JAMES LESTER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/30/1968
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-21 04:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021215422
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|MILLER, TIMOTHY KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/23/1965
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-21 12:49:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, ERIC LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/23/1982
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-21 15:40:00
|Court Case
|3502021053830
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|THOMPSON, MAURICE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/8/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-21 01:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021215470
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|ONEILL, JAMES HENRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-21 10:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021215274
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SAPP, ALTON SHARAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/19/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-21 15:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021215504
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00