Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, JAMES LESTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/30/1968
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-21 04:20:00
Court Case 5902021215422
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MILLER, TIMOTHY KEITH
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/23/1965
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-21 12:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, ERIC LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/23/1982
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-21 15:40:00
Court Case 3502021053830
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name THOMPSON, MAURICE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/8/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-21 01:03:00
Court Case 5902021215470
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ONEILL, JAMES HENRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/26/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-21 10:55:00
Court Case 5902021215274
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SAPP, ALTON SHARAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/19/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-21 15:19:00
Court Case 5902021215504
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00