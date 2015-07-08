Below are the Union County arrests for 05-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lowery, Robert Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Robert Dewayne (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 11:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Keziah, Connie Hodges
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, Nc, NC, on 5/21/2021 11:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Williams, Adrian Jomel
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking Or Entering, Second Degr (M),
|Description
|Williams, Adrian Jomel (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking Or Entering, Second Degr (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|King, Crystal Diane
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|King, Crystal Diane (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Mangum, Phillip Steven
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Mangum, Phillip Steven (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Guzmanmondragon, Miguel Angel
|Arrest Date
|05/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Guzmanmondragon, Miguel Angel (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M