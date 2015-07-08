Below are the Union County arrests for 05-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lowery, Robert Dewayne
Arrest Date 05/21/2021
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Lowery, Robert Dewayne (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 11:09.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Keziah, Connie Hodges
Arrest Date 05/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Keziah, Connie Hodges (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, Nc, NC, on 5/21/2021 11:31.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Williams, Adrian Jomel
Arrest Date 05/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Breaking Or Entering, Second Degr (M),
Description Williams, Adrian Jomel (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (breaking Or Entering, Second Degr (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 14:42.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name King, Crystal Diane
Arrest Date 05/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description King, Crystal Diane (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 17:20.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Mangum, Phillip Steven
Arrest Date 05/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Mangum, Phillip Steven (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Guzmanmondragon, Miguel Angel
Arrest Date 05/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Guzmanmondragon, Miguel Angel (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/21/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M