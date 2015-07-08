Below are the Union County arrests for 05-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Collins, Nicholas Tyler
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Second Degree Tresspass, M (M),
|Description
|Collins, Nicholas Tyler (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Second Degree Tresspass, M (M), at 6000-BLK Casswell Cir, Matthews, NC, on 5/22/2021 19:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Needham, Austin Tyler
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2021
|Court Case
|202103466
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Needham, Austin Tyler (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 00:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S
|Name
|Contreras, Artemio Garcia
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2021
|Court Case
|202103467
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Contreras, Artemio Garcia (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK S Rocky River Rd/weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 00:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Lovings, Angela Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
|Description
|Lovings, Angela Lee (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Smith, Clerndon Jr.
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi), M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Clerndon Jr. (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Frazier, David Andre
|Arrest Date
|05/22/2021
|Court Case
|202103482
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Frazier, David Andre (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/on Ramp Morgan Mill East, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 14:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E