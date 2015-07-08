Below are the Union County arrests for 05-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Collins, Nicholas Tyler
Arrest Date 05/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Second Degree Tresspass, M (M),
Description Collins, Nicholas Tyler (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Second Degree Tresspass, M (M), at 6000-BLK Casswell Cir, Matthews, NC, on 5/22/2021 19:54.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Needham, Austin Tyler
Arrest Date 05/22/2021
Court Case 202103466
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Needham, Austin Tyler (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 00:04.
Arresting Officer Luisa, S

Name Contreras, Artemio Garcia
Arrest Date 05/22/2021
Court Case 202103467
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Contreras, Artemio Garcia (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK S Rocky River Rd/weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 00:49.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Lovings, Angela Lee
Arrest Date 05/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Resisting Public Officer), M (M),
Description Lovings, Angela Lee (W /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(resisting Public Officer), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 14:40.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Smith, Clerndon Jr.
Arrest Date 05/22/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwi), M (M),
Description Smith, Clerndon Jr. (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwi), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 14:44.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Frazier, David Andre
Arrest Date 05/22/2021
Court Case 202103482
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Frazier, David Andre (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/on Ramp Morgan Mill East, Monroe, NC, on 5/22/2021 14:59.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E