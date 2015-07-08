Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-23-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DELGADOGALLEGOS, DANILO BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1987
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-23 00:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021215689
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|HEFLIN, DEVIN TALIB
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/18/2003
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-23 09:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021215738
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|DAVIS, RONALD FRANKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-23 01:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021214176
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STREIN, ERICA M
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/24/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-23 13:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021215744
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|WOODY-SILAS, XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1996
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-23 01:52:00
|Court Case
|5902021215700
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|BLACK, PARIS CURTISA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/2/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-23 14:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021215737
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000.00