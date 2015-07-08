Below are the Union County arrests for 05-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Howard, Barbara Ann
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Howard, Barbara Ann (B /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 200-BLK Ranch Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/23/2021 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Knight, Reggie Allen
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony (Ccw, Poss Firearm By Felon, Flee/El (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 ( No Oper Lic, Expired Regis Card) (M),
|Description
|Knight, Reggie Allen (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony (ccw, Poss Firearm By Felon, Flee/el (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd 1 ( No Oper Lic, Expired Regis Card) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/23/2021 17:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Heflin, Christopher Neil
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2021
|Court Case
|202103498
|Charge
|1) Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F) And 2) Fugitive (Probation Violation Tennessee) (F),
|Description
|Heflin, Christopher Neil (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F) and 2) Fugitive (probation Violation Tennessee) (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/23/2021 20:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Mills, Tammy Sue
|Arrest Date
|05/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting Concealment Goods (M) And 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F),
|Description
|Mills, Tammy Sue (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting Concealment Goods (M) and 2) Possess Heroin Fel (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/23/2021 20:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A