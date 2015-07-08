Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOOSE, DONALD
Arrest Type
DOB 4/7/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 183
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-24 11:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAWKINS, ROMELLO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/14/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-24 14:30:00
Court Case 5902021214837
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount

Name BOWSER, COREY DONALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1973
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-24 11:40:00
Court Case 5902021215687
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name OLI, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/10/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-24 14:14:00
Court Case 5902021215836
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GULLETT, COURTNEY PAIGE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/16/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 116
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-24 00:04:00
Court Case 1202020052104
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name CRAWFORD, COLON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/29/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-24 10:27:00
Court Case 5902021215822
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2500.00