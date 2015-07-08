Below are the Union County arrests for 05-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sheppard, Jonathan Daniel
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Arson – 1St Degree (F),
|Description
|Sheppard, Jonathan Daniel (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 1st Degree (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2021 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Laney, Misty Dawn
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Laney, Misty Dawn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 7000-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/24/2021 16:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Lowery, Robert Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2021
|Court Case
|202103452
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Robert Dewayne (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2021 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Mcknight, Derek Lafette
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Mcknight, Derek Lafette (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|Ford, Darryl Sherrod
|Arrest Date
|05/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Ford, Darryl Sherrod (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2021 10:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
|Arrest Date
|05-24-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 03:41, 5/24/2021 and 03:42, 5/24/2021. Reported: 03:42, 5/24/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T