Below are the Union County arrests for 05-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sheppard, Jonathan Daniel
Arrest Date 05/24/2021
Court Case
Charge Arson – 1St Degree (F),
Description Sheppard, Jonathan Daniel (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 1st Degree (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2021 14:00.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Laney, Misty Dawn
Arrest Date 05/24/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Laney, Misty Dawn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 7000-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/24/2021 16:41.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Lowery, Robert Dewayne
Arrest Date 05/24/2021
Court Case 202103452
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
Description Lowery, Robert Dewayne (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2021 17:10.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Mcknight, Derek Lafette
Arrest Date 05/24/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Mcknight, Derek Lafette (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T

Name Ford, Darryl Sherrod
Arrest Date 05/24/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Ford, Darryl Sherrod (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/24/2021 10:09.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 05-24-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 03:41, 5/24/2021 and 03:42, 5/24/2021. Reported: 03:42, 5/24/2021.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T