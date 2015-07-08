Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NARDELLA, CHRISTOPHER ALEC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/2/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-25 01:12:00
Court Case 5902021215905
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CUNNINGHAM, CEDRIC SHELTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/20/2000
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-25 09:14:00
Court Case 5902021215996
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount

Name MIDDLETON, LERONNA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-25 16:58:00
Court Case 5902019249291
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name AVERY, GARY MONTRELE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/14/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-25 02:04:00
Court Case 5902021215909
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, WILLIE FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/12/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-25 11:05:00
Court Case 5902021215988
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 300.00

Name SABBS, ANTONEE MONIQUE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/24/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-25 01:31:00
Court Case 5902021215910
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00