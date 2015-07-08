Description

Leslie, Dante Alexandra (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Ccw (M), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at W Hwy 74/ Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/25/2021 12:07.