Below are the Union County arrests for 05-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jacobs, Ryan Conner
Arrest Date 05/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fugitive, F (F),
Description Jacobs, Ryan Conner (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2021 06:32.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Simpson, Jonathan Fincher
Arrest Date 05/25/2021
Court Case 202103499
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Simpson, Jonathan Fincher (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2021 09:05.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Rorie, Wanda Gail
Arrest Date 05/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Probation), M (M),
Description Rorie, Wanda Gail (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(probation), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2021 10:04.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Williams, Kenneth Lee
Arrest Date 05/25/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Stalking), F (F),
Description Williams, Kenneth Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Stalking), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2021 11:07.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Leslie, Dante Alexandra
Arrest Date 05/25/2021
Court Case 202103540
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Ccw (M), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Leslie, Dante Alexandra (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Ccw (M), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at W Hwy 74/ Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/25/2021 12:07.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Belk, Vontavius Raequan
Arrest Date 05/25/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Belk, Vontavius Raequan (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 300-BLK Woodberry Dr, Wingate, NC, on 5/25/2021 13:33.
Arresting Officer Walden, W L