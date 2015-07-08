Below are the Union County arrests for 05-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jacobs, Ryan Conner
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive, F (F),
|Description
|Jacobs, Ryan Conner (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2021 06:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Simpson, Jonathan Fincher
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2021
|Court Case
|202103499
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Jonathan Fincher (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2021 09:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Rorie, Wanda Gail
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Probation), M (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Wanda Gail (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(probation), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2021 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Williams, Kenneth Lee
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Stalking), F (F),
|Description
|Williams, Kenneth Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Stalking), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/25/2021 11:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Leslie, Dante Alexandra
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2021
|Court Case
|202103540
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Ccw (M), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Leslie, Dante Alexandra (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Ccw (M), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at W Hwy 74/ Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/25/2021 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Belk, Vontavius Raequan
|Arrest Date
|05/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Belk, Vontavius Raequan (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Injury To Real Property (M), at 300-BLK Woodberry Dr, Wingate, NC, on 5/25/2021 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Walden, W L