Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|STRAWN, TREVOR AUSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/7/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-26 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021216045
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MOORE, MALCOLM EMMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/19/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-26 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021213727
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SIVANANTHAN, KEDILS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/8/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-26 12:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021007411
|Charge Description
|CONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY/LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DIGSBY, QUINCY LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/6/2000
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-26 03:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021207725
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILSON, COLIN GUI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/19/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-26 08:56:00
|Court Case
|5902021213945
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHARLESTON, ARNOLD BARTHOLOMEW
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/20/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-26 15:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021216125
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00