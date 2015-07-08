Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STRAWN, TREVOR AUSTIN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/7/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-26 01:10:00
Court Case 5902021216045
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MOORE, MALCOLM EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/19/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-26 10:15:00
Court Case 5902021213727
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SIVANANTHAN, KEDILS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/8/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-26 12:04:00
Court Case 5902021007411
Charge Description CONSP B&E BLDG-FELONY/LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DIGSBY, QUINCY LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/6/2000
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-26 03:06:00
Court Case 5902021207725
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name WILSON, COLIN GUI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-26 08:56:00
Court Case 5902021213945
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name CHARLESTON, ARNOLD BARTHOLOMEW
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/20/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-26 15:43:00
Court Case 5902021216125
Charge Description ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2000.00