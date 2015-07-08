Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rickenbacker, Michael Latravis
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Mal Conduct By Prisoner), M (M),
|Description
|Rickenbacker, Michael Latravis (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(mal Conduct By Prisoner), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2021 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Rickenbacker, Michael Latravis
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault On Female) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1Assault Govt Offical) (M),
|Description
|Rickenbacker, Michael Latravis (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On Female) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1assault Govt Offical) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2021 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Felix, Sergio
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F),
|Description
|Felix, Sergio (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F), at 400-BLK Dr M.l.k. Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC, on 5/26/2021 14:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Zukoski, Tommy
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Work After Paid (M),
|Description
|Zukoski, Tommy (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid (M), at 5500-BLK Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2021 14:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallimore, B M
|Name
|Frantz, Sean Joseph
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2021
|Court Case
|202103577
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Frantz, Sean Joseph (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2021 15:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|James, Jaylen Messiah
|Arrest Date
|05/26/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 B/E; Larceny After B/E (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 B/E; Larceny After B/E (F),
|Description
|James, Jaylen Messiah (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 B/e; Larceny After B/e (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 B/e; Larceny After B/e (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2021 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S