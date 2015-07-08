Below are the Union County arrests for 05-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rickenbacker, Michael Latravis
Arrest Date 05/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Mal Conduct By Prisoner), M (M),
Description Rickenbacker, Michael Latravis (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(mal Conduct By Prisoner), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2021 12:00.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Rickenbacker, Michael Latravis
Arrest Date 05/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Assault On Female) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1Assault Govt Offical) (M),
Description Rickenbacker, Michael Latravis (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(assault On Female) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1assault Govt Offical) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2021 12:00.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Felix, Sergio
Arrest Date 05/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F),
Description Felix, Sergio (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel, F (F), at 400-BLK Dr M.l.k. Jr. Way, Gastonia, NC, on 5/26/2021 14:02.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Zukoski, Tommy
Arrest Date 05/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Work After Paid (M),
Description Zukoski, Tommy (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid (M), at 5500-BLK Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2021 14:23.
Arresting Officer Gallimore, B M

Name Frantz, Sean Joseph
Arrest Date 05/26/2021
Court Case 202103577
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Frantz, Sean Joseph (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1400-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/26/2021 15:11.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name James, Jaylen Messiah
Arrest Date 05/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 B/E; Larceny After B/E (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 B/E; Larceny After B/E (F),
Description James, Jaylen Messiah (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 B/e; Larceny After B/e (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 B/e; Larceny After B/e (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/26/2021 15:30.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S