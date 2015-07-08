Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BLOCKER, DEERIC MONQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/29/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-27 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902021213402
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSSO, BRIANNA
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|9/2/1995
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-27 09:41:00
|Court Case
|5402017053296
|Charge Description
|FAIL MAINTAIN LANE CONTROL
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|MCGRANT, CHRISTIAN AMIRI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/12/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-27 14:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021216238
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|50.00
|Name
|MARCUS, RONNIE LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/1/1967
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-27 02:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021007043
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAMS, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-27 10:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021216219
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|SPURLOCK, RICO LAMONTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/12/1976
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-27 16:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021215503
|Charge Description
|FELONY DEATH BY VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00