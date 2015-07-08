Below are the Union County arrests for 05-27-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Winnegan, Jasmine Nicole (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2021 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Wallace, Michael David
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Wallace, Michael David (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2500-BLK Fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2021 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Ricci, Lorena Monita
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2021
|Court Case
|202103604
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Ricci, Lorena Monita (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2021 22:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont
|Arrest Date
|05/27/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Probation Violation) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (B&E Of A Mv, Misd Prob Viol) (F),
|Description
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (probation Violation) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (b&e Of A Mv, Misd Prob Viol) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2021 11:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite
|Arrest Date
|05-27-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Animal Call Bite (C), at [Address], between 19:00, 5/26/2021 and 07:38, 5/27/2021. Reported: 07:38, 5/27/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Buckingham, D A
|Name
|Pulivarthi, Vijayalakshmi
|Arrest Date
|05-27-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pulivarthi, Vijayalakshmi (A /F/45) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2600-BLK Catesby Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 12:00, 12/17/2020 and 12:00, 5/25/2021. Reported: 13:45, 5/27/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Paxton, J D