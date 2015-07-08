Description

Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (probation Violation) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony 1 (b&e Of A Mv, Misd Prob Viol) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/27/2021 11:10.