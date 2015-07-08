Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BELTON, DONALD LAWRENCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1967
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-28 02:26:00
Court Case 5902021216300
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name OXNER, TERRENCE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/7/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-28 13:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KELLY, MYKEEM RASHAD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/2/2001
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-28 16:24:00
Court Case 5902021216189
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name REID, AVION ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/21/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-28 01:37:00
Court Case 5902021210500
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ROSSO, BRIANNA MARIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/2/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-28 11:06:00
Court Case 5902021216344
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MCGRIFF, COREY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/4/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-28 04:22:00
Court Case 5902021212558
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00