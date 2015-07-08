Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-28-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BELTON, DONALD LAWRENCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/1967
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-28 02:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021216300
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|OXNER, TERRENCE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/7/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-28 13:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KELLY, MYKEEM RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/2/2001
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-28 16:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021216189
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REID, AVION ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/21/2001
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-28 01:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021210500
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSSO, BRIANNA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/2/1995
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-28 11:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021216344
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MCGRIFF, COREY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/4/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-28 04:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021212558
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00