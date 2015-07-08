Below are the Union County arrests for 05-28-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moise, Emmanuel Junior
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2021
|Court Case
|202103619
|Charge
|1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Moise, Emmanuel Junior (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 7400-BLK Concord Hwy/w Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 5/28/2021 02:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Harrington, Jamie Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Harrington, Jamie Lynn (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2021 10:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Cook, Garrett Edward
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2021
|Court Case
|202103630
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4300-BLK Western Union School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/28/2021 14:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Courtney, Christopher Charles
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Fugitive (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 5) Fail To Appear(Poss Methamphetamine,Possess Drug Paraphenali (F),
|Description
|Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Fugitive (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 5) Fail To Appear(poss Methamphetamine,possess Drug Paraphenali (F), at 2200-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2021 19:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Courtney, Trevor James
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2200-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/28/2021 19:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Cook, Garrett Edward
|Arrest Date
|05/28/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Attempt To Escape From Jail (M),
|Description
|Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Attempt To Escape From Jail (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2021 20:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T