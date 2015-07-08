Description

Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Fugitive (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 5) Fail To Appear(poss Methamphetamine,possess Drug Paraphenali (F), at 2200-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2021 19:47.