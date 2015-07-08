Below are the Union County arrests for 05-28-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moise, Emmanuel Junior
Arrest Date 05/28/2021
Court Case 202103619
Charge 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Moise, Emmanuel Junior (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 2) Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 7400-BLK Concord Hwy/w Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 5/28/2021 02:52.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Harrington, Jamie Lynn
Arrest Date 05/28/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Harrington, Jamie Lynn (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2021 10:03.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Cook, Garrett Edward
Arrest Date 05/28/2021
Court Case 202103630
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 4300-BLK Western Union School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/28/2021 14:33.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Courtney, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 05/28/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Fugitive (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 5) Fail To Appear(Poss Methamphetamine,Possess Drug Paraphenali (F),
Description Courtney, Christopher Charles (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Fugitive (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 5) Fail To Appear(poss Methamphetamine,possess Drug Paraphenali (F), at 2200-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2021 19:47.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Courtney, Trevor James
Arrest Date 05/28/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Courtney, Trevor James (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2200-BLK Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, SC, on 5/28/2021 19:54.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Cook, Garrett Edward
Arrest Date 05/28/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Attempt To Escape From Jail (M),
Description Cook, Garrett Edward (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Attempt To Escape From Jail (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/28/2021 20:26.
Arresting Officer Dupree, C T