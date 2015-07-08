Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-29-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ATKINS-DAVIS, CLAIRE PATRICIA
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|4/22/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-29 02:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021216441
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|NEAL, JEREMI EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/26/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-29 04:04:00
|Court Case
|5902021216443
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BROWN, TAMELA LYNETTE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/18/1986
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-29 05:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021216445
|Charge Description
|POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|BROWN, JAMES SENTELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/3/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-29 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021216454
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|250.00
|Name
|MAURIZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/15/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-29 09:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BUTLER, VICTOR PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1967
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-29 09:55:00
|Court Case
|5902021216460
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|250.00