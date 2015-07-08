Below are the Union County arrests for 05-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ricci, Lorena Monita
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Ricci, Lorena Monita (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2021 16:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Carter, Joshua Lynn
|Arrest Date
|05/29/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Carter, Joshua Lynn (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2021 23:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T