Below are the Union County arrests for 05-29-2021.

Name Ricci, Lorena Monita
Arrest Date 05/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Ricci, Lorena Monita (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2021 16:42.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Carter, Joshua Lynn
Arrest Date 05/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Carter, Joshua Lynn (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/29/2021 23:27.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T