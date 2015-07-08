Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BALDWIN, ADAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-30 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902021216505
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTIN, GERALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1972
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-30 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021215778
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRADLEY, DOROTHEA MOORE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/3/1962
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-30 01:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021216510
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, CHRISTOPHER ALLAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/27/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-30 07:36:00
|Court Case
|4002018090815
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|STINSON, LARRY EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/6/1974
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-30 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021216509
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SAINZ, JAMES DEAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/26/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-30 08:18:00
|Court Case
|2021051024
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00