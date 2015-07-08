Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Todd, Bailey Marie
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Todd, Bailey Marie (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2021 00:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Wallace, Bobby Ray
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Wallace, Bobby Ray (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 900-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2021 04:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Stitt, D T
|Name
|Cook, Jackson Kendall
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2021
|Court Case
|202103664
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Stop Sign Violation (M),
|Description
|Cook, Jackson Kendall (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 5700-BLK Indian Brook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/30/2021 06:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Loughran, Jay Gordon
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Loughran, Jay Gordon (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1900-BLK Price Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/30/2021 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Rorie, Stephen Edward
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2021
|Court Case
|202101470
|Charge
|Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Rorie, Stephen Edward (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1900-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2021 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Martinie, Sean Mark
|Arrest Date
|05/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Martinie, Sean Mark (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4800-BLK Rockwood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/30/2021 20:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburk, J T