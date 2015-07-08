Below are the Union County arrests for 05-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Todd, Bailey Marie
Arrest Date 05/30/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Todd, Bailey Marie (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2021 00:10.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Wallace, Bobby Ray
Arrest Date 05/30/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Wallace, Bobby Ray (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 900-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2021 04:01.
Arresting Officer Stitt, D T

Name Cook, Jackson Kendall
Arrest Date 05/30/2021
Court Case 202103664
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Stop Sign Violation (M),
Description Cook, Jackson Kendall (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Stop Sign Violation (M), at 5700-BLK Indian Brook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/30/2021 06:18.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Loughran, Jay Gordon
Arrest Date 05/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Loughran, Jay Gordon (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1900-BLK Price Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 5/30/2021 14:25.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Rorie, Stephen Edward
Arrest Date 05/30/2021
Court Case 202101470
Charge Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Rorie, Stephen Edward (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 1900-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 5/30/2021 17:02.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Martinie, Sean Mark
Arrest Date 05/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Martinie, Sean Mark (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4800-BLK Rockwood Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 5/30/2021 20:08.
Arresting Officer Funderburk, J T