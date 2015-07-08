Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-31-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SCHMID, ZACHARY WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/2/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-31 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021216590
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BOYD, ANTHONY ALF
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/23/1999
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-31 15:54:00
|Court Case
|5902021216626
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ERVIN, BRANDON RAEKWON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-31 03:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021216595
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|YAGAN, MOHAMAD GHASSAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/2/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-31 16:00:00
|Court Case
|8902019052414
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|OMAHONEY, EAMONN RORY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/26/1975
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-31 00:43:00
|Court Case
|5902021216593
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PEOPLES, LIONEL LAVAR
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/3/1989
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-05-31 19:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount