Below are the CMPD arrests for 05-31-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SCHMID, ZACHARY WILLIAM
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/2/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-31 00:05:00
Court Case 5902021216590
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name BOYD, ANTHONY ALF
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/23/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-31 15:54:00
Court Case 5902021216626
Charge Description ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ERVIN, BRANDON RAEKWON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/23/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-31 03:15:00
Court Case 5902021216595
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name YAGAN, MOHAMAD GHASSAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/2/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-31 16:00:00
Court Case 8902019052414
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name OMAHONEY, EAMONN RORY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/26/1975
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-31 00:43:00
Court Case 5902021216593
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PEOPLES, LIONEL LAVAR
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/3/1989
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-05-31 19:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount