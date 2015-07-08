Below are the Union County arrests for 05-31-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carmer, Christopher George
Arrest Date 05/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Carmer, Christopher George (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 5100-BLK Hampton Meadows Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/31/2021 02:45.
Arresting Officer Helms, R W

Name Sparks, Allen William
Arrest Date 05/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Sparks, Allen William (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 8800-BLK Thornton Town Place, Raleigh, NC, on 5/31/2021 06:39.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Wilson, Deborah A
Arrest Date 05/31/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Wilson, Deborah A (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2021 09:45.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Rodriguez, Carlos Santos
Arrest Date 05/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear After Show Cause (Child Support), M (M),
Description Rodriguez, Carlos Santos (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear After Show Cause (child Support), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2021 12:58.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Guzman, Eder Cruz
Arrest Date 05/31/2021
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Guzman, Eder Cruz (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 10500-BLK New Town Rd, Marvin, NC, on 5/31/2021 20:24.
Arresting Officer Winfrey, M R