Below are the Union County arrests for 05-31-2021.
|Name
|Carmer, Christopher George
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Carmer, Christopher George (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 5100-BLK Hampton Meadows Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 5/31/2021 02:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, R W
|Name
|Sparks, Allen William
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Sparks, Allen William (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 8800-BLK Thornton Town Place, Raleigh, NC, on 5/31/2021 06:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Wilson, Deborah A
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Deborah A (W /F/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2021 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Rodriguez, Carlos Santos
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear After Show Cause (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Carlos Santos (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear After Show Cause (child Support), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 5/31/2021 12:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Guzman, Eder Cruz
|Arrest Date
|05/31/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Guzman, Eder Cruz (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 10500-BLK New Town Rd, Marvin, NC, on 5/31/2021 20:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R