Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-01 05:00:00
|Court Case
|8902021051265
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WALL, MICHAEL CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/29/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-01 12:06:00
|Court Case
|5902021216051
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GRIER, JARRETT JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/10/1983
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-01 00:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021212768
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COX, BALLARD CHARLES
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/21/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-01 07:27:00
|Court Case
|5902021216683
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FLOYD, JLAN TYRIQUE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/30/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-01 15:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCKINLEY, KILAI ELAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/5/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-01 00:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021216659
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00