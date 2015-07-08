Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-01-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JONES, JAMAL SEQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/12/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-01 05:00:00
Court Case 8902021051265
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WALL, MICHAEL CURTIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/29/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-01 12:06:00
Court Case 5902021216051
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name GRIER, JARRETT JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1983
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-01 00:28:00
Court Case 5902021212768
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name COX, BALLARD CHARLES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/21/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-01 07:27:00
Court Case 5902021216683
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount

Name FLOYD, JLAN TYRIQUE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/30/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-01 15:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCKINLEY, KILAI ELAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-01 00:30:00
Court Case 5902021216659
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 5000.00