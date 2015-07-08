Description

Mcdonald, Martin Douglas (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2900-BLK Ashe Croft Dr/beaverbrook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/1/2021 21:54.