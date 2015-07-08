Below are the Union County arrests for 06-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Oniell, Nicole Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2021
|Court Case
|202103725
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Oniell, Nicole Lynn (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 4500-BLK Parnell St, Monroe, NC, on 6/1/2021 21:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Mcdonald, Martin Douglas
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2021
|Court Case
|202103724
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Martin Douglas (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2900-BLK Ashe Croft Dr/beaverbrook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/1/2021 21:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Hood, Sherry Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Hood, Sherry Lynn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 4300-BLK High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/1/2021 00:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Hudson, Leah Shamone
|Arrest Date
|06-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hudson, Leah Shamone (B /F/43) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 3000-BLK Harvest Red Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:00, 6/1/2021 and 03:30, 6/1/2021. Reported: 08:27, 6/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Hood, Sherry Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/01/2021
|Court Case
|202103694
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Hood, Sherry Lynn (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4300-BLK High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 6/1/2021 00:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Traywick, Thomas Richard
|Arrest Date
|06-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Traywick, Thomas Richard (W /M/66) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 300-BLK N Forest Hills School Rd, Marshville, NC, between 15:00, 5/30/2021 and 09:47, 6/1/2021. Reported: 10:54, 6/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J