Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HALEY, MURRAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/3/1986
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-02 10:06:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAYDEN, RECO D
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/1/1993
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-02 12:34:00
|Court Case
|5902018202099
|Charge Description
|FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|IVEY, JEREMIAH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/22/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-02 17:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021216557
|Charge Description
|FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LAL, CUNG UNK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/20/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-02 02:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021216813
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAYNES, CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/23/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-02 09:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021216728
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PARKS, JASON JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/28/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-02 15:35:00
|Court Case
|9102021207155
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00