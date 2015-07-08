Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HALEY, MURRAY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/3/1986
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-02 10:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HAYDEN, RECO D
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/1/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-02 12:34:00
Court Case 5902018202099
Charge Description FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name IVEY, JEREMIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-02 17:30:00
Court Case 5902021216557
Charge Description FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LAL, CUNG UNK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/20/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-02 02:24:00
Court Case 5902021216813
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name HAYNES, CURTIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/23/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-02 09:37:00
Court Case 5902021216728
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PARKS, JASON JAQUAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/2000
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-02 15:35:00
Court Case 9102021207155
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00