Below are the Union County arrests for 06-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mclendon, Francis Scott
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Mclendon, Francis Scott (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny), M (M), at 5000-BLK Old Goldmine Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/2/2021 08:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M
|Name
|Reese, Micheal Dylan
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),
|Description
|Reese, Micheal Dylan (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 4000-BLK Camrose Crossing, Indian Trail, SC, on 6/2/2021 10:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Banty, Elizabeth Madeline
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2021
|Court Case
|202103736
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Banty, Elizabeth Madeline (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 900-BLK N College St, Charlotte, NC, on 6/2/2021 12:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, T B
|Name
|Oniell, Nicole Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2021
|Court Case
|202103742
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Oniell, Nicole Lynn (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 4500-BLK Parnell St, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2021 16:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
|Hamilton, Nelson Eddie
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hamilton, Nelson Eddie (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2021 17:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Black, J H
|Name
|Washington, Damaurio Kendrel
|Arrest Date
|06/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Washington, Damaurio Kendrel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2021 17:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T