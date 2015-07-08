Below are the Union County arrests for 06-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mclendon, Francis Scott
Arrest Date 06/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny), M (M),
Description Mclendon, Francis Scott (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny), M (M), at 5000-BLK Old Goldmine Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/2/2021 08:18.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M

Name Reese, Micheal Dylan
Arrest Date 06/02/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),
Description Reese, Micheal Dylan (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 4000-BLK Camrose Crossing, Indian Trail, SC, on 6/2/2021 10:37.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Banty, Elizabeth Madeline
Arrest Date 06/02/2021
Court Case 202103736
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Banty, Elizabeth Madeline (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 900-BLK N College St, Charlotte, NC, on 6/2/2021 12:56.
Arresting Officer Gallis, T B

Name Oniell, Nicole Lynn
Arrest Date 06/02/2021
Court Case 202103742
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Oniell, Nicole Lynn (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 4500-BLK Parnell St, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2021 16:37.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Hamilton, Nelson Eddie
Arrest Date 06/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hamilton, Nelson Eddie (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2021 17:12.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Washington, Damaurio Kendrel
Arrest Date 06/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Washington, Damaurio Kendrel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/2/2021 17:24.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T