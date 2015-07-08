Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MARTIN, ANTHONY J
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/2/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-03 11:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SIMPSON, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/5/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-03 12:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021216976
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MURRAY, MARQUIS TRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/18/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-03 07:26:00
|Court Case
|5902021216269
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|WHITESIDE, DEANGELO MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/16/1983
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-03 16:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DENENA, DANA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/29/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-03 11:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021216945
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|GLENN, PORCHIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/14/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-03 14:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021216983
|Charge Description
|MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
|Bond Amount
|500.00