Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-03-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name MARTIN, ANTHONY J
Arrest Type
DOB 6/2/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-03 11:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SIMPSON, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-03 12:37:00
Court Case 5902021216976
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MURRAY, MARQUIS TRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-03 07:26:00
Court Case 5902021216269
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name WHITESIDE, DEANGELO MARQUIS
Arrest Type
DOB 4/16/1983
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-03 16:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DENENA, DANA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/29/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-03 11:34:00
Court Case 5902021216945
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name GLENN, PORCHIA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/14/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-06-03 14:41:00
Court Case 5902021216983
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 500.00