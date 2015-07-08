Below are the Union County arrests for 06-03-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Meadows, John Ellis
Arrest Date 06/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 5600-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 6/3/2021 05:23.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Polk, Robert Brontez
Arrest Date 06/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Federal Hold, F (F),
Description Polk, Robert Brontez (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Federal Hold, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2021 15:32.
Arresting Officer Black, J H

Name Carnevale, Brittney Lynn
Arrest Date 06/03/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Carnevale, Brittney Lynn (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/3/2021 16:33.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Santos, Rosangela De O
Arrest Date 06/03/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Worthless Check (M) And 2) Worthless Check (M),
Description Santos, Rosangela De O (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Worthless Check (M) and 2) Worthless Check (M), at 8200-BLK Red Lantern Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/3/2021 19:22.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T