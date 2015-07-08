Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|OVERTON, MICHAEL LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/27/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-04 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021217098
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CATHEY, ANTONIO FERNNELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/12/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-04 11:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021217129
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BECKHAM, GERALD ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/11/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-04 15:51:00
|Court Case
|5902021217178
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCCORMICK, EDWARD EARL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/8/1980
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-04 03:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021217104
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SHACKLEFORD, PAULA DOLAINE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/13/1995
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-04 09:42:00
|Court Case
|5902021217130
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CHAJCRESPO, YANEIRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/2002
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-06-04 15:59:00
|Court Case
|5902021217171
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A CHILD UNDER 12
|Bond Amount
|500.00