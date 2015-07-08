Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Callahan, Samuel Thomas
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (Pdp, Poss Meth, Dwlr) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Callahan, Samuel Thomas (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (pdp, Poss Meth, Dwlr) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 100-BLK E Franklin St, Rockingham, NC, on 6/4/2021 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|Daye, Travis
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Daye, Travis (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2021 17:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Stafford, Iyonna Laqay
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Stafford, Iyonna Laqay (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2021 17:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Pritchard, Jan Michael
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Pritchard, Jan Michael (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2021 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Crowder, Ranesha Odesha
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Ranesha Odesha (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 6/4/2021 19:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Ruiz, Angel Epifanio
|Arrest Date
|06/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwlr, Revoked Tag) (M),
|Description
|Ruiz, Angel Epifanio (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwlr, Revoked Tag) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2021 11:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E