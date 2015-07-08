Below are the Union County arrests for 06-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Callahan, Samuel Thomas
Arrest Date 06/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (Pdp, Poss Meth, Dwlr) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Callahan, Samuel Thomas (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd 2 (pdp, Poss Meth, Dwlr) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 100-BLK E Franklin St, Rockingham, NC, on 6/4/2021 14:44.
Arresting Officer Hudson, T E

Name Daye, Travis
Arrest Date 06/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Daye, Travis (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2021 17:18.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Stafford, Iyonna Laqay
Arrest Date 06/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Stafford, Iyonna Laqay (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Child Under 12 (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2021 17:53.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Pritchard, Jan Michael
Arrest Date 06/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), And 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Pritchard, Jan Michael (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 2) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F), 3) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), and 4) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2021 11:20.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Crowder, Ranesha Odesha
Arrest Date 06/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Crowder, Ranesha Odesha (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 6/4/2021 19:35.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Ruiz, Angel Epifanio
Arrest Date 06/04/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (Dwlr, Revoked Tag) (M),
Description Ruiz, Angel Epifanio (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Real Property (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd (dwlr, Revoked Tag) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/4/2021 11:33.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E